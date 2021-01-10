Gradient Investments LLC Has $475,000 Stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in National Grid by 888.9% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in National Grid during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in National Grid during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 131.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

NGG has been the subject of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub cut National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised National Grid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NGG stock opened at $59.77 on Friday. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $44.29 and a 1 year high of $69.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.75 and its 200-day moving average is $58.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a $1.1285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.46%.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

