Gradient Investments LLC Sells 17,847 Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,193 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,847 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFG. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,830 shares during the period. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $3.10.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 10.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

Featured Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.