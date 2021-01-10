Gradient Investments LLC Sells 635 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,400,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,684,276,000 after acquiring an additional 353,588 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 32,349,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,622,564,000 after buying an additional 1,170,341 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,458,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $928,952,000 after buying an additional 760,168 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,804,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $551,633,000 after buying an additional 1,592,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,121,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,216,000 after buying an additional 721,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSM opened at $118.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $615.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.87. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $42.70 and a 1 year high of $126.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $12.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3463 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

