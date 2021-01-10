Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Shares Gap Up to $0.41

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.41, but opened at $0.47. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 20,690 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.27.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $53.14 million during the quarter.

In other Gran Tierra Energy news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 692,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total transaction of $235,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,018,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,766,376.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brooke N. Wade bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 427,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,764. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,152,079 shares of company stock worth $4,317,983.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTE. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Gran Tierra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 163,730 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 197.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 674,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 447,825 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,975,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,406,500 shares during the period.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.