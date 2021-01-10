Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stock Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,282 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 9,748 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of PDC Energy worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $23.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average of $15.10. PDC Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.29.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.42. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 47.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $249.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. PDC Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PDCE shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

In other PDC Energy news, EVP Lance Lauck sold 3,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $64,713.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $63,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE).

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.