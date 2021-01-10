Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1,102.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 91,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 136.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 14,810 shares during the last quarter.

ILF opened at $30.61 on Friday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a one year low of $15.54 and a one year high of $34.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.05.

About iShares Latin America 40 ETF

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

