Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 1,161.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,626 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.10% of Park National worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Park National by 1.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Park National by 3.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Park National by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Park National by 3.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Park National by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

PRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Park National in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Park National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PRK opened at $108.66 on Friday. Park National Co. has a 12 month low of $64.53 and a 12 month high of $112.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.03.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.11 million.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio, Northern Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

