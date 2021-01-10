Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 2,904 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,653 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.10% of Century Communities worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Century Communities by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,139,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,549,000 after purchasing an additional 44,346 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,894,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,081,000 after buying an additional 89,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,110,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000,000 after buying an additional 47,505 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 0.7% in the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 822,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,806,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 27.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,254,000 after buying an additional 78,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $41.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $48.87. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.94.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.55. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $794.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCS shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Century Communities from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. 140166 started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.50 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Century Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.20.

Century Communities Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

