Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 2,973 Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,973 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of Astec Industries worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASTE. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Astec Industries in the second quarter worth about $25,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 2.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 3.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 340.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 51,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 46.7% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

ASTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $47.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Astec Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Astec Industries from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

ASTE stock opened at $64.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.97 and a beta of 1.35. Astec Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $66.49.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $231.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.99 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astec Industries, Inc manufactures and sells equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, services, and installs asphalt plants and their related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

