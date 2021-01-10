Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 4,533 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,533 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 102.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,529 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 139.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 82,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 48,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $3,423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 16,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $268,632.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,105,198.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Curet Myriam sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $27,799.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,240 shares in the company, valued at $342,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $19.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.50 and a 200 day moving average of $19.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.74. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $28.60.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 269.05%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NKTR. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

