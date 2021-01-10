Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.06% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COKE. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,521,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 54,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,483,000 after acquiring an additional 28,605 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 320.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 19,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 14,796 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 14,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after buying an additional 9,838 shares during the last quarter. 36.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of COKE opened at $272.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $264.85 and its 200-day moving average is $251.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.08 and a 12-month high of $292.00.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $3.76. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 29.97%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

