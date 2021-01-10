Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.25.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GWLIF traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.07. 7,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,288. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.56. Great-West Lifeco has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $26.60.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

