GridCoin Market Cap Hits $1.58 Million (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded down 54.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One GridCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GridCoin has a market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $3,018.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GridCoin has traded 60.3% lower against the dollar.

GridCoin Profile

GridCoin (CRYPTO:GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 16th, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 441,744,965 coins and its circulating supply is 411,091,933 coins. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GridCoin Coin Trading

