Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) Shares Gap Down to $5.28

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.28, but opened at $4.81. Grindrod Shipping shares last traded at $4.81, with a volume of 500 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average of $3.68.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRIN)

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 25 owned dry bulk carriers and six -term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

