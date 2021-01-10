Ground Rents Income Fund Plc (GRIO.L) (LON:GRIO) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $72.81

Shares of Ground Rents Income Fund Plc (GRIO.L) (LON:GRIO) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.81 and traded as high as $72.99. Ground Rents Income Fund Plc (GRIO.L) shares last traded at $65.25, with a volume of 629,739 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 72.81 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 77.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £63.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87.

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Braemar Estates (Residential) Ltd, Asset Management Arm. The firm invest in long dated United Kingdom ground rents. It acquire a portfolio of freeholds and head leases, offering the potential for income generation from ground rents, that is both secure and hedged against inflation, and the potential for capital growth from active asset management.

