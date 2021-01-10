Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB)’s stock price rose 6.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $82.73 and last traded at $82.44. Approximately 3,231,203 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 2,252,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.36.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GRUB shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Grubhub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grubhub in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grubhub has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.37.

Get Grubhub alerts:

The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of -65.95 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.49. Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $493.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.24 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grubhub Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian P. Mcandrews sold 31,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $2,346,778.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,017.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $241,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,038,573.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,873 shares of company stock worth $4,654,429 in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Grubhub by 749.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 2,510,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $181,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,530 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners LLP increased its holdings in Grubhub by 7,529.9% in the third quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 1,809,738 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $130,898,000 after buying an additional 1,786,019 shares during the last quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG bought a new position in Grubhub during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,909,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Grubhub by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,668,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $193,031,000 after purchasing an additional 976,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,808,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $130,827,000 after purchasing an additional 503,100 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grubhub Company Profile (NYSE:GRUB)

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Grubhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grubhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.