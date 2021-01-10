Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.21 Million

Equities analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) will report $77.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $75.07 million to $79.27 million. Guardant Health reported sales of $62.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full year sales of $285.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $283.34 million to $287.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $380.75 million, with estimates ranging from $373.27 million to $390.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.99 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Guardant Health from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

In other Guardant Health news, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 23,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,397,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,539,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,149,658.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 2,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $347,628.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,643.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,787 shares of company stock valued at $8,144,558 in the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $917,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Guardant Health by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 137,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,099,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GH opened at $142.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.80 and a beta of 0.58. Guardant Health has a one year low of $55.90 and a one year high of $147.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.03.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

