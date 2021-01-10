Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $77.21 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) will report $77.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $75.07 million and the highest is $79.27 million. Guardant Health reported sales of $62.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full-year sales of $285.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $283.34 million to $287.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $380.75 million, with estimates ranging from $373.27 million to $390.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.44). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. The firm had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $142.87 on Thursday. Guardant Health has a 52 week low of $55.90 and a 52 week high of $147.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.80 and a beta of 0.58.

In related news, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 23,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,397,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,539,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,149,658.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $546,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,059 shares in the company, valued at $990,782.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,787 shares of company stock worth $8,144,558. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 98.5% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 140.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

