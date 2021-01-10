GX Acquisition (NASDAQ:GXGX) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Shares of GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX) dropped 9.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.40 and last traded at $10.45. Approximately 7,098,344 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 216% from the average daily volume of 2,246,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.49.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.99.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of GX Acquisition by 256.2% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 488,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after buying an additional 351,100 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of GX Acquisition by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 252,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 8,342 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,373,000. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of GX Acquisition by 63.2% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,797,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,872,000 after buying an additional 695,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in GX Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $1,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

GX Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:GXGX)

GX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

