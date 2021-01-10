Hancock Whitney Co. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hancock Whitney in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.84. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $318.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.75 million. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%.

Several other research firms have also commented on HWC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.57.

HWC stock opened at $38.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -53.59 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.35 and its 200 day moving average is $27.17. Hancock Whitney has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $44.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWC. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 258,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,802,000 after purchasing an additional 57,201 shares during the period. Burney Co. raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 5.8% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 7.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 84.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 42,108 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the third quarter worth about $702,000. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

See Also: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.