Handshake Price Reaches $0.12 (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $42.25 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Handshake has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,642.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,302.50 or 0.03370623 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.91 or 0.00444877 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $600.68 or 0.01554432 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.38 or 0.00456442 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003461 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.04 or 0.00240776 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00022327 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00008782 BTC.

Handshake Profile

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake ‘s total supply is 347,375,075 coins. Handshake ‘s official Twitter account is @HNS. The official website for Handshake is handshake.org. Handshake ‘s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake.

Handshake Coin Trading

Handshake can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

