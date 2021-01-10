Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1) Given a €175.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays set a €129.20 ($152.00) price objective on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €151.66 ($178.42).

Shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) stock opened at €134.80 ($158.59) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €136.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of €140.37. Hannover Rück SE has a 12-month low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 12-month high of €116.37 ($136.91).

Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) Company Profile

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

