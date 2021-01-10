HARD Protocol (HARD) Trading 14.9% Higher This Week

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. HARD Protocol has a market capitalization of $22.47 million and approximately $8.00 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HARD Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001464 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00023975 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00111180 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.11 or 0.00654292 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00233227 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00055387 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00013047 BTC.

HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HARD Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HARD Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HARD Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

