Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Lifted to Neutral at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HRGLY. Liberum Capital upgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hargreaves Lansdown from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.00.

OTCMKTS HRGLY opened at $46.07 on Thursday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a one year low of $27.76 and a one year high of $48.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.71 and a 200 day moving average of $41.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.21.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

