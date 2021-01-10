Harmony Market Capitalization Hits $54.70 Million (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. In the last seven days, Harmony has traded up 44% against the US dollar. One Harmony token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Binance. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $54.70 million and $10.12 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00042868 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005006 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,603.39 or 0.04202443 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00035734 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $121.79 or 0.00319203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00014508 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Harmony Token Profile

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) is a token. Its launch date was September 16th, 2018. Harmony's total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,234,250,415 tokens. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops.

Buying and Selling Harmony

Harmony can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

