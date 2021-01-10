Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.50

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.50 and traded as high as $29.20. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF shares last traded at $29.20, with a volume of 258,375 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day moving average of $26.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 268.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares during the period.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

