Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.67.

HAYN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti cut their price objective on shares of Haynes International from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Haynes International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Haynes International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAYN. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Haynes International by 19.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Haynes International by 82.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Haynes International by 8.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 15,006 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Haynes International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 296,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Haynes International by 146.8% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HAYN opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.39 million, a P/E ratio of -46.70 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 9.20. Haynes International has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $34.09.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $79.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.60 million. Haynes International had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Haynes International will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Haynes International’s payout ratio is currently -166.04%.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

