HC Wainwright Increases Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Price Target to $6.75

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) had its target price raised by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.75 to $6.75 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine cut Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Pi Financial cut Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Endeavour Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.03.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 1.45. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average of $3.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 11.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,364 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,131 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 14,810 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 84,418 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.