HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA)

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 138.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

Chiasma stock opened at $4.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.57. The firm has a market cap of $242.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.59. Chiasma has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $7.75.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chiasma will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David M. Stack purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $106,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHMA. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chiasma in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Chiasma by 264.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Chiasma by 692.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 10,328 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chiasma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company develops oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

