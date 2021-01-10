Head-To-Head Analysis: Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) vs. (NYSE:WRN)

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) and (NYSE:WRN) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.6% of Lithium Americas shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lithium Americas and ‘s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium Americas $4.84 million 384.00 $51.67 million ($0.22) -87.86 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Lithium Americas has higher revenue and earnings than .

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Lithium Americas and , as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithium Americas 0 2 3 0 2.60 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lithium Americas presently has a consensus price target of $13.85, suggesting a potential downside of 28.35%.

Profitability

This table compares Lithium Americas and ‘s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium Americas N/A -22.88% -10.85% N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Lithium Americas beats on 3 of the 5 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp. in March 2016. Lithium Americas Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

