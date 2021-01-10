Head-To-Head Survey: Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) versus FEC Resources (OTCMKTS:FECOF)

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) and FEC Resources (OTCMKTS:FECOF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Devon Energy has a beta of 3.5, indicating that its share price is 250% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FEC Resources has a beta of -0.63, indicating that its share price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.0% of Devon Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of FEC Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Devon Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Devon Energy and FEC Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Devon Energy 0 3 18 1 2.91 FEC Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Devon Energy currently has a consensus price target of $17.34, indicating a potential downside of 4.25%. Given Devon Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Devon Energy is more favorable than FEC Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Devon Energy and FEC Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Devon Energy -62.68% 2.38% 0.86% FEC Resources N/A -11.00% -9.95%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Devon Energy and FEC Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Devon Energy $6.22 billion 1.11 -$355.00 million $1.38 13.12 FEC Resources N/A N/A -$210,000.00 N/A N/A

FEC Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Devon Energy.

Summary

Devon Energy beats FEC Resources on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About FEC Resources

FEC Resources Inc. engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the Philippines. The company, through its interest in, Forum Energy Limited, owns a 70% interest in the Service Contract (SC) 72 located in offshore West Palawan. It also owns 8.46%, 12.40%, and 19.46% interests in the SC 14A Nido, SC 14B Matinloc, and SC 14B-1 North Matinloc located in the offshore northwest Palawan; 9.10% in SC14C-2; 5.56% and 8.18% in SC 6A Octon and SC 6B Bonita located in the offshore northwest Palawan; and a 100% interest in the SC 40 North Cebu covering an area of 340,000 hectares in the northern part of Cebu Island and adjacent offshore areas located in the Visayan Basin in the central part of the Philippine Archipelago, as well as 2.27% interest in SC14C-1 Galoc. The company was formerly known as Forum Energy Corporation and changed its name to FEC Resources Inc. in May 2005. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Vancouver, Canada. FEC Resources Inc. is a subsidiary of PXP Energy Corporation.

