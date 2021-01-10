Head-To-Head Survey: Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) vs. Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY)

Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY) and Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Leafbuyer Technologies and Verra Mobility’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leafbuyer Technologies -158.79% -440.46% -90.23% Verra Mobility 4.17% 26.82% 6.54%

Risk and Volatility

Leafbuyer Technologies has a beta of 3.34, meaning that its share price is 234% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verra Mobility has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Leafbuyer Technologies and Verra Mobility, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leafbuyer Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Verra Mobility 0 0 5 0 3.00

Verra Mobility has a consensus target price of $13.30, indicating a potential upside of 3.10%. Given Verra Mobility’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Verra Mobility is more favorable than Leafbuyer Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Leafbuyer Technologies and Verra Mobility’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leafbuyer Technologies $2.53 million 5.12 -$5.51 million N/A N/A Verra Mobility $416.72 million 5.02 $33.34 million $0.65 19.85

Verra Mobility has higher revenue and earnings than Leafbuyer Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Verra Mobility shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Verra Mobility shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Verra Mobility beats Leafbuyer Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Leafbuyer Technologies Company Profile

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, LB Media Group, LLC, operates an online platform for cannabis deals and specials, and information that connects consumers with dispensaries in the United States. The company is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes. This segment serves municipalities, counties, school districts, and law enforcement agencies. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration solutions to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners. The company is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.

