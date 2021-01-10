Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HL. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hecla Mining has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.45.

Shares of NYSE:HL opened at $6.08 on Friday. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $7.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 152.70 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.22.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $199.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.22 million. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 330.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 9,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 52.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

