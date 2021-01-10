HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HeidelbergCement AG operates as a building materials manufacturer. It engages in the production and distribution of cement and aggregates. The Company also offers ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and concrete elements, as well as other related products and services. It has operations in sub-Saharan Africa: Benin, DR Congo, Gabon, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, and Togo. HeidelbergCement AG is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HDELY. ValuEngine raised HeidelbergCement from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Main First Bank upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HDELY opened at $16.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.78. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $16.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

