Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

HLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $4.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $719.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $9.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.53.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $193.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.40 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 0.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 27.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 100,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 86,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 131.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 78.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 7,066 shares during the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

