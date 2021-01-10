HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) Given a €66.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) has been assigned a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.66% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Oddo Bhf set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €49.25 ($57.94).

Shares of HLE opened at €54.25 ($63.82) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion and a PE ratio of -10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.39, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.98. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €20.24 ($23.81) and a fifty-two week high of €55.20 ($64.94). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €50.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €43.25.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

