HempCoin Trading Down 9.4% This Week (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and $840.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HempCoin has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,258.97 or 1.00517260 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00016471 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00012683 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 98.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000368 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00046895 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 260,111,661 coins and its circulating supply is 259,976,511 coins. The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HempCoin

HempCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

