Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HCCI. ValuEngine raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.50.

NASDAQ:HCCI opened at $22.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.04 million, a PE ratio of 112.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average of $17.01. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $30.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $87.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.63 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.08%. As a group, analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCCI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,548,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the first quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 19.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 147.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 25,763 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

