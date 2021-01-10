Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.37.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $11.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average of $10.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.69, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.36. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $15.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

In related news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $220,028.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,622.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $147,152.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 20,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 487,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after buying an additional 139,853 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 2,100,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,684,000 after buying an additional 459,619 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,735,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,276,000 after buying an additional 29,963 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $332,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

