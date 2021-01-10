High Tide (OTCMKTS:HITIF) Trading Down 1.6%

High Tide Inc. (OTCMKTS:HITIF)’s stock price was down 1.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 738,162 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 911,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.60 price target on shares of High Tide in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

About High Tide (OTCMKTS:HITIF)

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis accessories and alternative lifestyle products. The company is also involved in the retailing of cannabis products. As of August 7, 2020, it operated 34 Canna Cabana retail cannabis stores in Ontario, Alberta, and Saskatchewan.

