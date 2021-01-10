Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillenbrand from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Hillenbrand from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hillenbrand presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Shares of NYSE:HI opened at $42.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.60 and a beta of 1.53. Hillenbrand has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $43.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $693.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.37 million. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hillenbrand will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.96%.

In other news, VP Christopher H. Trainor sold 4,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $189,833.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,848.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael M. Jones sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $311,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,324.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,430 shares of company stock worth $556,997. Insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 18,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

