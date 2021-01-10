HorusPay (HORUS) Trading 16% Lower Over Last Week

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. HorusPay has a total market capitalization of $178,223.10 and $15.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HorusPay has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HorusPay token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00022504 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00110897 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.50 or 0.00250321 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00062443 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00061673 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,570.69 or 0.85502930 BTC.

About HorusPay

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HorusPay is horuspay.io.

Buying and Selling HorusPay

HorusPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HorusPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HorusPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

