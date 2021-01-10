Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Howard Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Ellicott City, Maryland, operates as a holding company for Howard Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services in Maryland. It offers various deposits products, such as community business, business relationship, business solutions, super, howard relationship, and howard maximum checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; business, junior, and personal savings accounts; anniversary, incentive, and business money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. The company’s loan portfolio comprises commercial construction, commercial real estate, home equity, and consumer installment loans; and commercial and unsecured lines of credit. Howard Bancorp also provides business and personal online banking and Web BillPay services, ATM cards, business credit cards, and cash management, lockbox processing, and wire transfers services. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Howard Bancorp stock opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. Howard Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $18.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.52. The company has a market cap of $246.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. Howard Bancorp had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $20.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.97 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Howard Bancorp will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBMD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Howard Bancorp by 229.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Howard Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Howard Bancorp by 19.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 5.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 150.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Howard Bancorp Company Profile

