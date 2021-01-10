Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $177.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their target price on Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hubbell from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, G.Research restated a buy rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $159.50.

HUBB opened at $167.44 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.20. Hubbell has a 1 year low of $85.62 and a 1 year high of $169.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

In other Hubbell news, Director David G. Nord sold 24,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $3,589,149.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 211,590 shares in the company, valued at $30,564,175.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total value of $490,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,207,341.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,944 shares of company stock worth $10,188,737. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Hubbell in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Hubbell by 397.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Hubbell during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Hubbell during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

