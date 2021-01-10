Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) Price Target Raised to C$12.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective increased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$7.50 to C$12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.87% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$8.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$7.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.56.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) stock opened at C$9.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.50. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.66 and a twelve month high of C$9.85.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.16) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$421.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$362.11 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Smith sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.75, for a total transaction of C$40,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$54,000.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

