Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

HBM has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $6.50 to $7.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $8.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.38.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HBM opened at $7.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average of $4.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 2.59. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $7.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $316.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.03 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,617 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 200.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 370,109 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 246,800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 535,039 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 254.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 111,622 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 80,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 52,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.