Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Humana were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,841,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,900,962,000 after acquiring an additional 403,026 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 28.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,882,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,056,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,293 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 72.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,720,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $711,913,000 after acquiring an additional 724,288 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 9.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 767,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $317,506,000 after acquiring an additional 63,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $279,022,000 after buying an additional 4,581 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $436.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $404.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $407.96. The firm has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.25 and a 12-month high of $474.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

HUM has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $459.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Truist raised their price target on shares of Humana from $455.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $456.55.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total value of $288,903.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,352.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total transaction of $1,963,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.