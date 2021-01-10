Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $25.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.72% from the company’s previous close.

HUN has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised Huntsman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Huntsman from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Huntsman from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.39.

HUN opened at $28.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $28.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.56.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Huntsman will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $399,118.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $52,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 7.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 28,852 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,784,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,068,000 after purchasing an additional 710,250 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Huntsman by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Huntsman during the second quarter worth $225,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

