Huobi BTC (HBTC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5.70 Million

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Over the last week, Huobi BTC has traded up 16.4% against the dollar. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $189.67 million and approximately $5.70 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi BTC token can currently be purchased for $39,430.53 or 0.99936254 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00023606 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00109625 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $236.94 or 0.00600532 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.55 or 0.00226969 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00054276 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00012485 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 4,810 tokens. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance.

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

