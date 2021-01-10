Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

HCM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hutchison China MediTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Hutchison China MediTech in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Hutchison China MediTech by 52.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hutchison China MediTech during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Hutchison China MediTech in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hutchison China MediTech during the third quarter worth $268,000. 30.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HCM opened at $36.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.80. Hutchison China MediTech has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $36.95.

About Hutchison China MediTech

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

